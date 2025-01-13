Tommy Dreamer Says Younger Stars Should Study Roman Reigns’ Performance In Tribal Combat Match

Speaking on Busted Open Radio (per Wrestling Inc), Tommy Dreamer gave his thoughts on various topics, including his belief that young talent should take notes from the Tribal Comba Match between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Dreamer said, “Roman Reigns is a storyteller and has been for so, so long and that’s why he’s on top. If you want to become on top in this business, you should watch that match because to be honest, did they do a whole heck of a lot? They did. But not to the pace other wrestlers have done, and if you want to tell great stories, look at the placement and look how they did things … Great wrestlers, great storyline, it all works, but if you really do study moments, that match gave you so many moments and took you on a ride.”