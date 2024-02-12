wrestling / News
Tommy Dreamer Calls Scott D’Amore The ‘Heart and Soul’ of TNA
February 12, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, TNA Wrestling terminated the contract of Scott D’Amore and replaced him with new president Anthony Cicione. In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Tommy Dreamer spoke about D’Amore’s TNA exit and called him the ‘heart and soul’ of the company.
He said: “There’s a lot of people that I really, really care about affected by this decision. He is the heart and soul of TNA. I’ve known him forever. He’s one of my closest and dearest friends. [It’s] hard when you get [this] type of news; hard for the talent, hard for so many people, because you’ve worked so long together with him.“
More Trending Stories
- Scarlett, Jade Cargill, & Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- The Rock Shuts Down Claim Equating WrestleMania Press Event Boos With His Maui Recovery Efforts
- Eric Bischoff On Scott D’Amore’s TNA Firing, Thinks AEW Desperately Needs Somebody Like Him
- Jake Roberts Details His First Meeting With Vince McMahon At McMahon’s House