Tommy Dreamer Praises Seth Rollins For Changing His Wardrobe On WWE Raw

Tommy Dreamer was happy to see Seth Rollins change up his look on this week’s WWE Raw. Rollins came out on Monday’s show in all black, a change from his typical outlandish fashion choices. Dreamer enjoyed the change and explained on Busted Open After Dark about how it made him and his group look more dangerous and intimidating.

“Seth Rollins, what a nice breath of fresh air, kind of, sorta,” Dreamer said (per Wrestling Inc). “‘Cause [there are] so many different stories, and here comes Seth and Paul Heyman. I also really like the all dressed in black Seth Rollins.”

He continued, “We’ve all talked about like this outfit change has been wonderful. I like the Money in the Bank briefcase, pretty much designed for him. I like both Bron Breaker and Bronson Reed wearing all black. It makes him look like more of a badass, you know, Paul Heyman, carrying the briefcase, everything works.”

Rollins confronted Gunther and teased that he could be the World Heavyweight Champion’s next challenger after he faces Goldberg at Saturday Night’s Main Event.