Tommy Dreamer, Shane Douglas To Replace DDP At WrestlePro Alaska Events, Updated Lineup

PWInsider reports that Diamond Dallas Page has been pulled from next month’s Wrestlepro events in Alaska, as DDP has yet to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Everyone involved decided he should be saved for a future appearance. Instead, Tommy Dreamer will appear on more events in April and Shane Douglas is being brought in to continue his ECW feud with Dreamer. Other talent includes Zack Gowen, The World Famous CB, Fallah Bahh and others.

All shows will stream on their Facebook page. They will return to the state in August for The Great Alaskan Bash. Here are the dates for next month’s tour:

Friday 4/2 – All American Training Center in Soldatna, Alaska.

Saturday 4/3 – All American Training Center in Soldatna, Alaska

Wednesday 4/7 – The Spur in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Friday 4/9 – Denali Harley-Davidson in Palmer, Alaska:

*Tommy Dreamer vs. Shane Douglas

*Title Unification Match – WrestlePro Gold Interim Champion Deonn Rusman vs. WrestlePro Gold Champion Anthony Bowens

*Singapore Cane Match – LSG vs. Shawn Donavan

Saturday 4/10 – Denali Harley-Davidson in Palmer, Alaska.

*Tommy Dreamer vs. Sami Callihan

*Katarina Leigh vs. Freya The Slaya

*Last Frontier Championship 8 Way Ladder Match