– As noted, Chris Bey shared a video where he was able to stand up again and walk for the first time since suffering his neck injury at the TNA Impact TV tapings last October. TNA’s Tommy Dreamer has since commented on seeing the video during a recent edition of Busted Open Radio. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Dreamer on his emotional reaction to the video: “He got up and he walked, and I broke down in tears. I called him up and I couldn’t have been happier. It was seriously like one of the best birthday presents or Christmas gifts I could have ever have gotten…”

Dreamer on Chris Bey wanting the details of his injury to be kept quiet: “We all were there when he got hurt, and kudos to the wrestling industry. Chris asked for his information never to be shared or what happened to him, and actually everybody banded together, and especially in TNA and they kept that quiet about what happened to him. He posted it, it’s a beautiful story, and when I talked to him I couldn’t have been happier.”