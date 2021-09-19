wrestling / News
Tommy Dreamer Issues Statement Regarding Dark Side Of the Ring Comments
Tommy Dreamer has issued a statement following his suspension from Impact Wrestling over comments he made on last week’s Dark Side of the Ring. As you may know, Dreamer was suspended from Impact after he was featured in the “Plane Ride From Hell” episode defending Ric Flair from allegations by flight attendant Heidi Doyle.
Doyle alleged in the show that Flair cornered her in the galley while naked on the flight (except his robe) and forced her to touch his genitals. Dreamer said that Flair’s “not going to try to impose by force any sexual stuff onto anybody” and said “I feel this is trying to portray someone as a sexual predator, and it’s not. It’s a joke. It’s a gag. Today, it’s 1000% inappropriate. My hairstyle in inappropriate right now. I’m somehow offending someone right now with my double ponytail.”
Dreamer issued a statement to PWInsaider, which reads:
“Regarding my comments made on Dark Side of the Ring
It was never my intention to offend, hurt or victim shame anyone
I understand my comments were insensitive and could trigger emotions in someone’s own personal past.
I do not condone sexual misconduct of any kind.
I apologize to anyone I offended.
From the bottom of my heart
I am so sorry.”
