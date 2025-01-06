Tommy Dreamer Announces He Recently Suffered an Injury

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio (via PWInsider), Tommy Dreamer announced that he recently suffered a torn meniscus and strained his PCL. He will have tests soon to determine the severity of the injuries and what should be done next. It happened last week at an independent evnet.

Dreamer was spotted using a cane this weekend, but still wrestled Thom Latimer for Awesome Championship Wrestling’s debut event in Poughkeepsie. After the match, he was back to using a cane.