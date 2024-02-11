wrestling / News
Tommy Dreamer Is Surprised By Some of the Recent WWE Main Roster Call-Ups
February 11, 2024 | Posted by
– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE and ECW Superstar Tommy Dreamer discussed some of the recent main roster call-ups for WWE, along with NXT Superstars appearing on the main roster shows. Dreamer said on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com), “I am [surprised]. It’s interesting, and why it’s different is because of … WrestleMania. Where do all these stories go? And I think it’s also, ‘Hey, it’s card subject to change,’ once Punk got hurt and everything just got re-shuffled.”
