Tommy Dreamer Thinks Survivor Series Is A ‘Must Win’ For Damage CTRL

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Tommy Dreamer gave his thoughts on the Women’s Wargames match at Survivor Series and why it’s ‘must win’ for Damage CTRL. The team will face Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch.

Dreamer said: “If you need to help establish this group, what better way to do it than against, honestly, a superpowers team of females? And the best way to go out there and do it, to solidify this group of ‘Wow, this group is really, really something.’ Because they haven’t really had something that the Judgment Day has, and that’s something called heat. The Judgment Day has heat. They have it through Dominik. They don’t boo Bayley out of the building when she grabs that microphone. They don’t boo any member of Damage CTRL out of the building. You can set those situations up.“