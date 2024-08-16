Tommy Dreamer On Swerve Strickland Getting Babyface Reaction From AEW Fans

Tommy Dreamer thinks Swerve Strickland getting treated like a babyface by AEW fans is “weird.” Strickland has been acting more like his old heel persona during his feud with Bryan Danielson leading into All In but still gets cheered by fans, and Dreamer weighed in on the matter on Busted Open Radio. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the babyface reaction to Swerve: “It’s so weird, right? Because everything Swerve did [on Dynamite] was so heelish, even jumping and kicking Bryan Danielson in the back of the head. And then the fans are still chanting ‘Who’s house?'”

On how Swerve inspires the reaction: “Swerve doesn’t mince words. Swerve’s promos are very direct. Swerve gets under your head where you normally should boo him. He’s such an incredible athlete. I feel that’s why they cheer him and they like to do, or at least watch, the dance, and they like to yell, ‘Who’s house?'”