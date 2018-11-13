Tommy Dreamer Talks Being A Writer For New Season Of The Edge & Christian Show

Tommy Dreamer recently spoke with Andy Malnoske for NBC Elmira (via Wrestling Inc), discussing becoming a writer on the Edge & Christian Show and more…

On Being A Writer For New Season Of The Edge & Christian Show: “We got a new season starting in November, it’s gonna be crazy. They’ve been my friends, they’ve been my writing partners forever. This next season I’m a writer on it as well, and it gets nuts,” Dreamer said. “I always view it as, if it’s gonna make your friends laugh, it’s gonna make the fans laugh. So we’ve shared a lot of laughs, and I hope everyone does, too. If you’re a wrestling fan, you’ll love it,” he said. “If you’re not a wrestling fan, you will become a fan of this show because it’s out there. If anyone’s ever worked behind the scenes, Edge, Christian and myself, 24 hours working on this, working on skits. We all went to Edge’s house and slept there, Beth was cooking us breakfast and we were all behind the scenes plugging away. For those guys, they can’t wrestle anymore, but it’s for them to continue contributing to the wrestling business, and doing it through comedy.”

On His Praise of Paul Heyman: “If it wasn’t for Paul Heyman seeing something in me, Tommy Dreamer wouldn’t have existed. I owe him a lot for helping me become me. Behind the scenes, he is the best on the microphone that WWE has to offer and he can make anything good,” he said. “He’s the advocate for Brock Lesnar, and Brock Lesnar has main-evented many a WrestleMania that’s drawn thousands of people, millions to watch at home, so he’s still doing a great job.”