Tommy Dreamer, Taz, Steve Corino & More React to New Jack’s Passing

Word of New Jack’s passing has spread across the internet, and the wrestling world has taken to social media to react. As reported earlier, New Jack passed away on Friday at the age of 58 due to a reported heart attack. Young’s wife confirmed the news.

You can see reactions from a host of wrestling luminaries below including ECW alumni Tommy Dreamer, Taz, and Steve Corino, Gran Akuma, Adam Pearce, James Storm, Impact Wrestling, Dark Side of the Ring, CZW, and many more:

There will never be anyone like OG Gangsta @theOnlyNewJack

Fought w/him

Against him

Always straight up w/me

Prayers for his family

RIP#ECW pic.twitter.com/cZItY2Uz8h — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) May 14, 2021

Fearless and passionate performer. My condolences & prayers to the family of New Jack. #RIPNewJack — taz (@OfficialTAZ) May 15, 2021

New Jack was always good to me. He told me that since Jack Victory liked me, he’d put up with me. We used to do these crazy 8-mans in ECW. Jack would always be last and I’d get goosebumps when that music hit. Then pray I wasn’t getting the crutch that night! Thank you Jack.💔 — CORINO (@StevenCorino) May 14, 2021

New Jack was responsible for one of the craziest nights I ever had in wrestling. That's probably a common story in wrestling. One of a kind. #RIPNewJack — Gran Akuma (@__AKUMA) May 14, 2021

New Jack one minute could be doing hardcore with Bubba & D-Von and the next doing comedy matches with Tracy & Guido. If he liked you, than you had no worries, and if he didn't sometimes he'd "slip" when swinging the vacuum. #RIPNewJack pic.twitter.com/r0CB5yFlIi — Jeff Jones (@JeffreyBJones) May 14, 2021

Just landed in Baltimore and heard the news of new jack. I just seen him at the airport last Sunday walking with his face mask that said new jack and he stopped and we chatted for about 45 mins. Never take a day for granted — The Cowboy (@JamesStormBrand) May 14, 2021

I didn’t share a ton of locker rooms with New Jack, but when I did it was never dull. I’ll always remember the first time I met him in CA. Let’s just say it was… eventful. Rest well, Jack. Godspeed. 🙏 — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) May 15, 2021

Legend goes – @BookItGabe wanted to book New Jack as a manager to build to him and I having a confrontation. And the Dragon Gate guys had reservations. We thought we’d be able to charge $100 a head to locker room for me and New Jack. Scariest guy I ever met. Rest in Power. https://t.co/RFqel6BYmb — Larry Dallas (@LarryDallasDG) May 14, 2021

When New Jack strummed the guitar then hit someone with it…me and my brother used to play a game, where we'd find random things around the house, use them for whatever their function was for 3 seconds, then hit each other in the head with it 😆 https://t.co/5szqh1mfp0 — Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) May 14, 2021

Dax and I were just talking this week about how good he was when he spoke. RIP New Jack. pic.twitter.com/9GUdo2WisO — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) May 14, 2021

RIP New Jack. — The HBIC (@MiaYim) May 14, 2021

RIP New Jack Thank you for not murdering me when you had the chance. pic.twitter.com/kmIOTlLPdS — Jake Manning (@manscoutmanning) May 14, 2021

New Jack 💔 — Gigi Dolin (@gigidolin_wwe) May 14, 2021

My deepest condolences to the family and friends of New Jack. #RIPNewJack pic.twitter.com/F7HAZ0YW3z — Mr. PEC-Tacular®️ (@MrPEC_Tacular) May 15, 2021

NEW JACK BUBBA YOU PARTY A TO THE Z AND FOREVER YOU MAKE ME LAUGH. I CANT BELIEVE YOU GONE BUBBA DAMN — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) May 14, 2021

RIP New Jack We are grateful to have had the opportunity to tell your story. Our deepest condolences to his friends & family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iirOdvLZNa — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) May 15, 2021

New Jack was an innovator like no other. Synonymous with ultraviolence, he'll never be forgotten. Our condolences to his loved ones left behind. #RIPNewJack pic.twitter.com/kP2zMGFipN — CZW Combat Zone Wrestling (@combatzone) May 15, 2021

RIP New Jack 👊 NATURAL BORN KILLA Thank you for all you’ve done for professional wrestling and ICW. The memories you’ve created will last forever. pic.twitter.com/KNO4LUOcR1 — ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) May 14, 2021

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jerome "New Jack" Young. We offer our sincerest condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/5Qc0kO1hVx — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 14, 2021

This one sucks… RIP New Jack. We just had him in the studio a few weeks ago and on the VGT w/ Jake last year. Putting up a bunch of videos for free this weekend. Rest easy Jack. #HSWN 📸:@PW_Cinema pic.twitter.com/FsmDVKnJg9 — #HSWN (@HighspotsWN) May 15, 2021