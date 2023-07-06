Tommy Dreamer Credits Terry Funk With Giving ECW Validity

Terry Funk’s involvement in ECW helped give the company a sense of credibility, according to Tommy Dreamer. Dreamer recently talked about Funk on Busted Open Radio during an episode that celebrated the legend’s birthday, and discussed how his involvement in ECW as an announcer and then an in-ring performer put the company on the map. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Funk’s arrival in ECW: “When he came to ECW, he gave ECW validity. Like Chris Jericho did for AEW when he stepped up to that podium [at AEW’s first press conference], here’s the face that every wrestling fan knows, and [saying] ‘This is the company that I’m gonna attach my wagon to and help carry it along. All of his famous death matches that he did in Japan with Mick Foley, his famous retirement in All Japan, all the things he has done.”

On Funk’s impact on wrestling: “I would tell him this all the time: I hated him as a kid. Hated him. Why? Because Dusty Rhodes was my hero. But I realized, when I got into the industry, just how good he was. So you don’t realize it until you got ‘smartened up.’ Now, we’re at least smartened up to his greatness. You get all these bits and pieces [of] stories about him, and you’re just like ‘Whoa.’ All these little things. And his mind was just insane for wrestling, and I cannot say enough great things about an individual.”