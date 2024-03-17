Tommy Dreamer Thinks AEW Should Make Mercedes Mone a Special Attraction

Tommy Dreamer believes that Mercedes Mone should be utilized as a “special attraction” by AEW. Mone made her AEW debut at Big Business last Wednesday, and is set to appear on this week’s Dynamite as well. Dreamer weighed in on Mone in AEW on Busted Open Radio and you can see a couple highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On the value of special attractions: “How many times did you see Hulk Hogan on Superstars? He would come out and cut a promo. That’s it, and then he’d leave. Then came the Attitude Era, where you had someone like Steve Austin –- you will see Steve Austin six or seven times on a show and the fans couldn’t get enough of him… Everybody talks about Roman Reigns, the streak, the record. We’re all still going to a sold-out show to see what? Roman Reigns. It has made him special. You don’t want to be the workhorse of that division, you want to be special.”

On Mone’s value to AEW: “She’s upping to be the face of that women’s division. I feel the main money will be with her and Toni Storm, but you can’t get there right away.”