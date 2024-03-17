wrestling / News
Tommy Dreamer Thinks AEW Should Make Mercedes Mone a Special Attraction
Tommy Dreamer believes that Mercedes Mone should be utilized as a “special attraction” by AEW. Mone made her AEW debut at Big Business last Wednesday, and is set to appear on this week’s Dynamite as well. Dreamer weighed in on Mone in AEW on Busted Open Radio and you can see a couple highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):
On the value of special attractions: “How many times did you see Hulk Hogan on Superstars? He would come out and cut a promo. That’s it, and then he’d leave. Then came the Attitude Era, where you had someone like Steve Austin –- you will see Steve Austin six or seven times on a show and the fans couldn’t get enough of him… Everybody talks about Roman Reigns, the streak, the record. We’re all still going to a sold-out show to see what? Roman Reigns. It has made him special. You don’t want to be the workhorse of that division, you want to be special.”
On Mone’s value to AEW: “She’s upping to be the face of that women’s division. I feel the main money will be with her and Toni Storm, but you can’t get there right away.”
More Trending Stories
- Booker T On Why He Turned Down Buff Bagwell Episode Of Dark Side Of The Ring
- Shane Helms Accuses Buff Bagwell Of Lying About Him In Dark Side of the Ring Episode
- Backstage Reaction To Booker T Saying He Had a ‘Run In’ With CM Punk At NXT
- Bryan Danielson Recalls Vince McMahon Asking Him About AEW When He Was With WWE