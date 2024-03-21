– During Busted Open Radio this week, former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer evaluated the Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman promo segment on WWE Raw last Monday, sharing a differing viewpoint from his cohost, Bully Ray. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on Cody Rhodes’ Raw promo this week: “I thought it was a different side of Cody that we haven’t seen in a long time. How do you make a great promo better? You bring in Paul Heyman.”

On why it was compelling: “That was 26 minutes of compelling talk. Cody held the audience and had a lot of nice zingers. … The rules don’t apply to everybody when you’re going that route. There’s certain things you don’t talk about and it’s escalating. This kind of made it more about Rock and Cody than Roman and Cody.”

On how Cody can now hold his own against The Rock: “For the longest time I didn’t think that anybody could crack [the] whip with The Rock. I think Cody could hold his own and even though it’s not cracking whip with The Rock, he’s cracking whip with Roman.”

At WrestleMania 40: Night 1, Cody Rhodes will team with Seth Rollins in a match against The Rock and Roman Reigns. On Night 2, Cody will get another shot at the WWE Undisputed Universal Title, facing Reigns in a one-on-one match. The event will be held over April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.