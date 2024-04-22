Tommy Dreamer Thinks Deonna Purrazzo Needs Will Turn Heel Soon

Speaking on Busted Open Radio (per Wrestling Inc), Tommy Dreamer gave his thoughts on various topics including his belief that Deonna Purrazzo will turn heel soon after aligning herself with Thunder Rosa in her beef with Mariah May and AEW TBS Champion Toni Storm. Here are the highlights:

On Deonna being a natural heel: “I liked the aftermath [of Thunder Rosa vs. Mariah May] more and the story they’re still trying to tell,” Dreamer said. “Deonna Purrazzo, the Virtuousa, kind of feels a little jilted, I think. I think we’re gonna see more of The Virtuosa attitude because she’s more of a heel, and an amazing heel.”

On the heel turn: “I think we’ll see a continuation where Deonna turns completely heel, which would be a great move for Deonna,” Dreamer continued. “That’ll be a very, very interesting story. … I’m a big fan of Deonna Purrazzo.”