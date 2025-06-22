– During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreammer discussed Goldberg making his WWE TV return last week on Monday Night Raw in Green Bay, Wisconsin, setting up a title match against the World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, which will go down next month. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on Goldberg’s return on Raw in Green Bay: “Straight-up, big pop. Green Bay, Wisconsin got one hell of a- they got a s***load of surprises which I’ll talk about later, but here Gunther starts telling his story and is interrupted by Goldberg. Goldberg does his walk; Bill’s in great shape, I believe he’s 58-years-old, leaner, sweating like me in the summer, and basically cuts a promo, tells Gunther that he’s next.”

His thoughts on Goldberg versus Gunther: “I like Bill, I think Bill versus Gunther is a big match, I really do, and if (Gunther) and Bill had a great performance and by great it’s exactly what it should be: impactful, short, sweet, to the point, move on, and as Bully [Ray] likes to say, ‘Take care, brush your hair. I do think it’s a marquee match-up… I’m okay with it because at the end of the day it’s gonna be money.”

The issues between the wrestlers started at WWE Bad Blood last October, when Gunther insulted Goldberg who was sitting ringside at the event. Gunther referred to the WWE Hall of Famer as a one-trick pony. Goldberg jumped over the barricade, and security kept the two men separate before anything physical could break out.

Gunther vs. Goldberg for the World Heavyweight Championship takes plate at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12. The event will be held at the State Farm Arena in Goldberg’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. It will be broadcast live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.