Tommy Dreamer Thinks Mercedes Mone Should Stay Off TV Until She’s Medically Cleared

Speaking on Busted Open Radio (per Wrestling Inc), Tommy Dreamer gave his thoughts on various topics including his belief Mercedes Mone should be off television until she’s medically cleared ahead of her match with TBS Willow Nightingale at Double or Nothing.

On lack of follow-up: “You had this big awesome debut and then the follow-up. The follow-up is key.”

On why it didn’t work: “It’s a disconnect, but if I’m not medically cleared but then somebody jumped me from behind and I’m already hurt and then I get hurt again and then I’m back the next week?”

On time off from TV: “If you can’t do physical stuff, then maybe just kind of disappear to come back again?”