Tommy Dreamer Thinks Thea Hail Works Better as a Babyface

– On Busted Open After Dark, Tommy Dreamer evaluated Jaida Parker vs. Thea Hail on last week’s WWE NXT TV. The match saw Parker defeat Hail to advance to the No. 1 Contenders Fatal 4-Way Match for a title shot at Evolution. Dreamer noted his fandom for Hail. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on Thea Hail: “I got to tell you straight up, I’ve always been the biggest Thea Hail fan, And I love, love, loved — and I saw a Bully [Ray] tweet about it — the match that she had, and the finish was so different, so unique and I really, really enjoyed it, and it gave her plausible deniability not to be like pissed.”

On Hail being better as a babyface: “I hated her heel turn when she turned heel in NXT. I just think she’s an amazing babyface. And I want to continue to see her be an amazing babyface.”

Hail returned to NXT earlier in April, beating Karmen Petrovic to qualify for the Ladder Match at NXT Stand & Deliver. Tonight’s NXT will feature Lash Legend vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Izzi Dame vs. Jaida Parker in a Fatal 4-Way bout, with the winner going on to challenge Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Title at WWE Evolution 2025.