– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer discussed this week’s WWE NXT, noting that he didn’t for for the finish for the Last Chance Iron Survivor Qualifying Match for the women’s division that featured Wren Sinclair, Kelani Jordan, Jaida Parker, and Cora Jade. Specifically, Dreamer disliked the lack of a clean finish. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on the Last Chance Iron Survivor Qualifying match: “I enjoyed [the Women’s Last Chance Match] a lot. I thought everybody shined. They were all on point. I hated the ending of the match. Wren Sinclair got a great pop. I felt somebody deserved a clean-cut win.”

On WWE NXT relying too much on finishes via outside interference: “They keep on leaning on this crutch and I just felt out of that with all those talented women [they could’ve done more]. You can’t keep relying on stuff we’ve seen because then it doesn’t become as shocking.”