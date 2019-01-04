Quantcast

Various News: Tommy Dreamer Shares His Thoughts on The Rock’s Titan Games, WWE Predicts Superstars Who Will be Champions in 2019

January 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tommy Dreamer

– Earlier this week, Tommy Dreamer shared a tweet with his thoughts on The Rock’s Titan Games. Dreamer suggested the show use Running Man rules. You can check out his tweet below.

– WWE released a new List This! video, listing 5 Superstars Who Will be Champions in 2019. You can check out that new list video in the player below.

