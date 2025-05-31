Tommy Dreamer Says TNA Talent Aren’t Worried About Recent Departures

TNA Wrestling has lost several wrestlers in the past few months, including Jordynne Grace, Ace Austin, Josh Alexander and Mike Bailey. However, in an interview with Huge Pop (via Fightful), Tommy Dreamer said that the current TNA roster isn’t worried about recent talent departures.

He said: “I’ll take it from and I quote him a lot, Vince McMahon. Vince McMahon didn’t want people who didn’t want to be there. What player do you want on your team if they don’t want to be there? It’s a different world. I was with Tony Khan when Jalen Ramsey went on social media and requested a trade, and Tony Khan literally goes, ‘I love Jalen. We’re going to give him what he wants,’ and literally then traded him, he goes, ‘Did you see who we got?’ He was excited for the two guys that they got and the future, because it’s cool. You don’t want to be on my team? That’s cool. Go, go somewhere else. I’m also crazy; I had a different attitude towards ECW because I had ECW blinders on. ECW was developmental for the industry. If somebody’s contract is coming up, or if WWE — why would you not want them to go experience something else? Here’s also what I will say: this place will always be here. As long as I’m here, this place will always be here. When you come back, you could be an even bigger star for this company, whether you fail or succeed. Think about if AJ Styles ever came to TNA, it’s massive. Think of if LA Knight showed up in TNA, right? Motor City Machine Guns. Think of if they return, it’s going to be bigger for the company, right?“