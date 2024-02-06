Tommy Dreamer Expects That Toni Storm Will Turn Babyface With Current Character

Tommy Dreamer believes that Toni Storm is likely to have a babyface turn with her current “Timeless” character. Storm’s run in her current over-the-top gimmick has gotten quite over with fans, and Dreamer talked about the future of the character as she feuds with Deonna Purrazzo on the latest Busted Open Radio. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On trying to reference Purrazzo and Storm’s past feud: “[Purrazzo]’s trying to talk reality to someone who’s not in reality. Toni Storm is completely in –- she’s a character lost in her own character.”

On Storm being likely to turn babyface: “She’ll start to turn babyface, and she is so over the top, and fans just like it. You’ll have to have that balance because it is hard to be a heel when you’re that entertaining. If you think about Kamala, who as the Ugandan savage –- a cannibal -– and then he got over as a babyface.”

On the character’s likely evolution: “Look at the evolution of The Undertaker, how he went from slow, methodical, not being able to talk, to being able to communicate and actually not be able to slow diatribe like the dead person that he was.”