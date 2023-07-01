Tommy Dreamer Makes His Top Two Picks For Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Winner

Tommy Dreamer has narrowed his pick for the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match winner down to two. Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul are competing in the match at Saturday’s PPV, and Dreamer talked on Busted Open Radio about why he’s narrowed it down to Knight or Paul.

“I would say it’s a tie for me in the sense of LA Knight or Logan Paul,” Dreamer said (per Wrestling Inc). “Think about a Logan Paul-Brock Lesnar match for a world title, [or] then somebody has to cash it in on Seth Rollins,” Dreamer pondered. “Think about Logan Paul — even though they already have done it in Saudi — Roman Reigns, or cashing in on Roman Reigns.”

He continued, “LA Knight has this uniqueness about him that has just caught on. How do you not add to it and give him that? Because at any time, he can cash in and become WWE Champion. I think an LA Knight cashing in on a Seth Rollins or if somebody beats Seth Rollins and then LA Knight wins, it is going to be something, because he’s got an attitude. He’s got fans following him, and he could go in the ring. So those are my two favorites to win it.”

Money in the Bank airs live tomorrow at 1 PM ET from London, England on Peacock and WWE Network.