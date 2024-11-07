Tommy Dreamer Views Kyle Fletcher as a Future Main Event Talent

– Speaking on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer evaluated AEW star Kyle Fletcher, noting that he views him as a future main eventer. Dreamer said on Fletcher (via WrestlingInc.com), “I’m a massive fan of Kyle Fletcher. Being with Don Callis, this kid has ‘main eventer’ all over him. Takeshita is next level as well. I feel both those guys are the future of this industry.”

On last night’s AEW Dynamite, a returning Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricochet beat The Don Callis Family’s Konosuke Takeshita and Fletcher. Will Ospreay also made his return, attacking Fletcher for some payback.