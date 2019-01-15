Tommy Dreamer vs. Joey Janela Mystery Partner Tag Match Set for MLW Superfight

– MLW has officially announced a new tag team match for its upcoming MLW: Superfight event set for February. The card is set for February 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can check out the full announcement from MLW on the match below.

Mystery Tag Match Pits Dreamer vs. Pillman at MLW SuperFight in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA – Who will Tommy Dreamer select as his mystery tag team partner when he returns to his home away from home the former ECW Arena? Who will the wild card that is Brian Pillman Jr. have as his partner? Find out Saturday night February 2nd in Philadelphia at MLW: SUPERFIGHT as Dreamer and Pillman clash in a mystery tag team match.

MLW today announced Tommy Dreamer & ??? vs. Brian Pillman Jr. mystery tag team match for MLW: SUPERFIGHT at the 2300 Arena. The event is an MLW FUSION TV tapings for beIN SPORTS.

Fans can buy tickets starting at $15 at http://www.MLWgo.com.

Since the Singapore Cane match, Brian Pillman Jr. has been gloating nonstop about his big win in Miami. Pillman has bragged to all within earshot about how he can and will beat Tommy in any type of match anywhere at any time.

Dreamer, who does his talking in the ring, has decided to take the 2018 Rookie of the Year up on that challenge and has challenged Pillman to a mystery tag team match where each man will pick a partner in a showdown in Dreamer’s home away from home: the former ECW arena now known as the 2300 Arena.

Who will the hardcore legend select as his mystery partner? What crazy idea does Pillman have for his mystery partner?

Find out live Saturday night February 2nd in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena! Buy tickets at MLWgo.com.

Signed thus far for MLW SUPERFIGHT in Philadelphia:

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT:

Low Ki (c) Jr. vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE FIGHT:

Pentagón Jr. & Rey Fénix (c) vs. The Hart Foundation

¡LUCHA LIBRE!

Aerostar vs. Rey Horus

THE REMATCH:

Ace Romero vs. Simon Gotch

MYSTERY TAG MATCH:

Tommy Dreamer & ??? vs. Brian Pillman Jr. & ???

Plus:

Gringo Loco • Konnan • Puma King • Ricky Martinez • Myron Reed • MJF • DJZ and more!

More matches and wrestlers will be announced at MLW.com.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:30 p.m.