– Does WWE NXT believe in Joe Hendry? During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer made the case for having Joe Hendry show up in the #1 Contender Battle Royal set for next week’s edition of WWE NXT. The winner will be the next contender for NXT Champion Trick Williams. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on Hendry showing up in the battle royal: “If Joe Hendry shows up in this battle royal, right? If they play his song, that was already trending #1 in the UK, surpassed Taylor Swift on something, if he goes in there, and you see everybody knowing his song, and everyone doing his cadence, he gets in the ring, he does his thing, and as soon as he…turns his head, somebody throws him over the top rope and eliminate him right off the bat, it will piss people off.”

On have Hendry face the heel who throws him out later on: “So then you make it a heel. And then, whoever that person is, obviously they’d either have to face Joe Hendry somewhere. But then, that’s when you get into the ‘Hmm, can we have a Joe Hendry win on our show?'”

The Battle Royal will take place on the June 18 edition of WWE NXT. The winner will go on to face Trick Williams for his NXT Championship at NXT Heatwave. The show will air live on USA Network.