– Busted Open Radio, Impact’s Tommy Dreamer spoke about wanting to see Mercedes Mone vs. Mickie James happen in Impact Wrestling as a dream matchup. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on wanting to see Mercedes Mone vs. Mickie James in Impact Wrestling: “I know there’s a great working agreement between [NJPW and Impact], honestly, but don’t know if it is going to happen or it could happen … It’s above my pay grade and I think it is a dream match that is very, very tangible for all parties to have. And I would look at a big show to do that in.”

On what it would mean to have Mone appear in Impact: “It would be a massive get [to have Moné wrestle in Impact]. And the locker room is really, really cool. And I’m sure she has a lot of friends there already, so that’s an easy fix.”