Tommy Dreamer Was Impressed By Kamille’s AEW Debut

Tommy Dreamer was happy to see Kamille make her AEW debut and enjoyed her allying with Mercedes Mone. The former NWA Women’s World Champion debuted on Wednesday’s show, attacking Britt Baker and joining forces with Mone. Dreamer weighed in on the segment and Kamille’s debut on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Kamille’s debut: “Kamille is a super impressive, dominant-looking female. Makes perfect sense to have her as the heater for Mercedes Mone, putting an obstacle in Dr. Britt Baker’s way … Kamille, former NWA Women’s Champion, she’s been to the top. I would love to see how this relationship plays out over the long term, because eventually, you know, it usually goes sour. But this is a great way for Mercedes Mone, who is totally entrenched in her ‘CEO’ evil role. I enjoyed it.”

On Kamille giving a potential excuse for Britt Baker losing to Mone: “It’s also the perfect way not to put your title on Britt Baker, and have her lose because of some sort of interference, and then you could also do Kamille versus Britt Baker, which would be a great match as well.”