– During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio (via WrestlingInc.com), Tommy Dreamer spoke about Charlotte Flair getting booed on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, and explained why he thinks it happened. Flair appeared on the show after winning the Royal Rumble this past Saturday.

Dreamer said: “I watched Charlotte Flair get nothing but cheers for the three minutes that she was in the ring doing nothing [during the ad break], and she was just standing there soaking it all in. That was good. I felt that she was going to be this babyface. And there was this mixed reaction once we came on the air. Her promo started very, very pro-babyface, and then she was good enough to adapt, and I’ll tell you specifically where they turned, when she said, ‘No, you don’t understand.’ Once that happened, Cleveland turned on her. You cannot tell people they don’t understand something because you’re then in an argument with them and then they’re going to jump all over you. And the 50 percent that started to cheer her, started to boo her because then it’s like, ‘I know more.’”