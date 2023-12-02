Tommy Dreamer Sees a Possible World Title Run For Swerve Strickland After AEW Continental Classic

Swerve Strickland has become a major star in AEW, and Tommy Dreamer says he sees a possible World Title reign in his near future. Dreamer spoke about Strickland on Busted Open Radio following Strickland’s win over Jay White in the AEW Continental Classic on Dynamite, and noted that AEW could be setting Strickland up for a babyface run and a World Title reign.

“I think another thing coming out of this, which I think is happening due to injury, [is that] Swerve Strickland’s a babyface,” Dreamer said (per Wrestling Inc). “Coming out of this whole tournament and I think going into 2024, [it] could be Swerve’s time. … If MJF is hurt like people say he is hurt, it may be time to take off the title, give it to [Samoa] Joe, then you have Joe and Swerve.”

MJF is reportedly dealing with a labrum tear and pain from a recent dislocated hip. He’s set to defend the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe at AEW Worlds End.