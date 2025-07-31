– During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, Tommy Dreamer shared his concern that WWE may no longer see Main Event Jey Uso as a “main event” or top-level act. He pointed out Jey Uso not coming out through the crowd not once, but twice on this week’s edition of WWE Raw. Below are some highlights of Tommy Dreamer commenting on Jey Uso (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I keep saying this, I’m getting concerned. I do not know why, maybe somebody can help me, Jey Uso did not come out through the crowd, not once but twice tonight. I’m worried about, are they not seeing this guy as a top act. I know he came in sort of from the side, maybe because he came from the [Hogan] tribute, but that crowd was insane for him, and the guy is one of your top acts as a babyface, and entrance is a massive part of his deal, and he didn’t get it not once but twice.”

Jey Uso will be in action this weekend at WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 1 on Saturday, teaming with his cousin Roman Reigns against the team of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. WWE SummerSlam 2025 takes place on August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.