Tommy Dreamer Explains His Concern With Wrestlemania 41 Main Events

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Tommy Dreamer expressed his concern with the main event scene in WWE heading into Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas this April. At this time, there are two matches confirmed for the show: GUNTHER vs. Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton.

He said: “I’m a little concerned what the main event for WrestleMania will be. What night? I don’t know if this match is going to be the main event of WrestleMania, but we saw it, and I love how they did it. We have 10 weeks to go to heat up your heel. And I think WWE did an amazing job of heating up your heel. He’s basically calling his shot, he’s calling his match. I liked how they went into it. But then I’m saying to myself, ‘Man, with all these players on this field, is this gonna main event WrestleMania?’“