Tommy Dreamer Says He Wrote a Film Inspired By Bray Wyatt

Tommy Dreamer has revealed that he wrote a movie inspired Bray Wyatt’s character, and regrets not speaking with Wyatt about it before he passed. Dreamer spoke on Busted Open Radio and talked about how he wrote the script for the film several years ago.

“I wrote probably in 2016, 17, I wrote down and I finished it and I was gonna do it,” Dreamer said (per Wrestling Inc). “I wrote a complete movie called Wyatt, and it was the story of how the Wyatt’s got together.”

Dreamer noted that never spoke with Wyatt about the script and regrets that he won’t. He added, “Life is too short. If you’re hesitant on doing something for some reason, don’t be because we’re not guaranteed tomorrow.”