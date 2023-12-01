Tommy Dreamer Thinks WWE Dropped The Ball With Cameron Grimes

Tommy Dreamer believes that WWE had a misstep with how they’ve handled Cameron Grimes since his move to the main roster. Grimes has floundered on WWE TV with a string of losses recently, and Dreamer bemoaned the situation on Busted Open Radio while discussing Grimes’ participation in the Fatal Four-Way match on this week’s NXT.

“[It] made me really say, ‘God, did they drop the ball with Cameron Grimes [on the main roster],'” Dreamer said (per Wrestling Inc). “Cameron Grimes is one hell of a performer, and [with] his NXT stuff, I thought he was going to be a bona fide superstar in whatever brand he went to. It hasn’t happened.”

Dreamer continued, “Hopefully it could, because he had so much charisma with that entire [NXT run]. He was a must-see when he was in ‘NXT,’ and now you don’t see him anywhere. I enjoyed the match, but what stood out to me was Cameron Grimes. Sometimes you don’t want to get called up because you know your talents are wasted.”