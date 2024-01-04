Tommy Dreamer Thinks WWE Hit a ‘Grand Slam’ With The Rock’s Raw Segment

Tommy Dreamer loved the way that The Rock’s return segment on this week’s WWE Raw played out. As noted, the Great One came out on Monday’s show and had a confrontation with Jinder Mahal, after which he teased a feud with Roman Reigns. Dreamer had a lot of great things to say on Busted Open Radio this week, and you can see a couple of highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On how the segment played out: “WWE did it amazingly. The setup was perfect… Friggin’ great. The boos, [Jinder’s] promo, and then you can just listen to it, the pop, and how it just resonated for so long for just [The Rock] standing there.”

On Rock referencing Roman Reigns: “Then [he] drops the line, ‘Maybe I’ll sit at the head of the table.’ It’s explosive… They did it perfect. I can’t even call it a home run, it was a grand slam.”