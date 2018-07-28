Tommy Dreamer Claims WWE Has ‘Bastardized’ the Term of Hardcore, Discusses Using Twitch as a Streaming Partner, and Which Impact Talents He Likes

– Former WWE and ECW Superstar Tommy Dreamer recently took part in a media call and discussed Impact Wrestling, Slammiversary, WWE and the meaning of hardcore, and more. Below are some highlights (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Tommy Dreamer on using Twitch to stream House of Hardcore: “I’m already on Twitch [with House Of Hardcore] so I have my own streaming service. I think it’s a wonderful idea for Impact Wrestling [to offer multiple promotions on the GFN]. They have offered me to do that but I have an exclusive with Twitch where I am getting paid for my content already. So that’s why I didn’t do it. I’ve looked at the wrestling business and a lot of times the wrestling business will repeat itself. I don’t want for bad history to repeat itself in the sense of I don’t want the territories to get swallowed up just like they did in the 80’s. When I say territories there are some really good independent companies that are out there running consistent shows. If Impact was putting crappy quality on their app then you get what you get what you pay for. I think they’re putting out nicely produced shows so it’s all about content. That’s what Hulu wants and Netflix […] they just want content and wrestling has such an amazing fan base that it’s the content that’s watched. You know its funny most people don’t know what Twitch is… Impact has a Twitch channel. Twitch has more subscribers than the WWE Network. It’s just getting the word out there.”

Dreamer on WWE bastardizing the term “hardcore”: “The word hardcore has been bastardized by WWE. People think about blood, or tables, or chairs. To me, hardcore is a work ethic. You know it became hardcore was WWE’s version was early ECW and in ECW we did every single thing we could to put on a great performance for the fans. In Impact, I want to say every single wrestler could be hardcore. Because everybody goes out there an busts their butts to entertain the fans. No matter what situation they have been in.”

His thoughts on the Impact Wrestling talent: “I am a huge fan of LAX. I think they have such amazing talent. Brian Cage, he’s another guy although he’s a pain in my ass at my House Of Hardcore shows. I wanna say the biggest impact I feel to come out of the [Knockouts Division] is Tessa Blanchard. [Blanchard] is money and she is signed a long-term deal with Impact Wrestling. I have never heard such a buzz about anyone in the industry.”