Tommy Dreamer Says WWE’s Investment In Jey Uso Is Paying Off

Tommy Dreamer believes that Jey Uso is set to deliver big things as a singles competitor for WWE. Uso is set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend, and Dreamer weighed in on his move from tag competitor to singles star on Busted Open Radio. You can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Uso’s move into singles competition: “We know he’s entertaining. We know he’s a great worker. We’ve grew up watching the Usos. We watched Jey rise up on his own and become ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso. And his promo [against GUNTHER on Raw] afterwards is, like, cool, because at the end of the day, who’s he got? He’s got himself.”

On Uso’s potential: “You know, he went away from The Bloodline. He took a big risk. WWE has invested a lot in him, and that investment is paying off.”