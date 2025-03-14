Tommy Dreamer Praises WWE Production For How Roman Reigns’ Return On Raw Was Revealed

Tommy Dreamer was particularly impressed by how the WWE production team handled Roman Reigns’ return to TV in the steel cage match that closed this week’s Raw. Monday’s show saw Reigns come out at the end of the cage match and pull Seth Rollins out of the ring, handing Rollins the win over CM Punk but then assaulting Rollins and Punk after. Dreamer weighed in on how the moment was depicted on-screen on Busted Open Radio, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On how production handled the reveal: “You heard the rumble of something is going on, but you never saw it until the time they wanted you to see it. This is why production, agents, all the behind the scenes things are perfect, ’cause once somebody grabbed Seth Rollins when he was in the corner and pulled him out, you were like, what the hell.”

On what the moment reminded him off: “There’s millions of people watching on Netflix. There’s millions of people watching on social media. The pull out, and then the reveal, once it happened and you saw it, oh my God. If I could compare this to movies, the roar of the crowd was like [a] Friday the 13th, the more that music’s coming, and then it stops, and then you have the reveal of Jason, that’s what you got with Roman Reigns.”