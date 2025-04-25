Tommy Dreamer Worries That WWE Is Pulling Back Curtain Too Much On Creative Process

Tommy Dreamer has some concerns about how much WWE is showing how the creative process works as of late. WWE has been more open, particularly in recent days, with discussion of the creative process and backstage decisions as people like Triple H and The Rock have discussed the matters in post-show press events, interviews and other media appearances. Dreamer took some issue with the matter on Busted Open Radio, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On WWE revealing too much of the behind the scenes process: “My biggest thing is pulling the curtain back too much, and how that will affect you long-term… At the end of the day, I’m also talking about people who have [drawn] more money than me as talents.”

On how the process is hurting things in his view: “In the world of press conferences and pre-shows and post-shows — the wrestling business is about blurring the lines, and at times they’re no longer blurring them.”