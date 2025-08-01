– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer spoke about a scene from the new Netflix docuseries, WWE: Unreal, involving CM Punk and a WWE writer, that he disliked, recalling a writer getting in the face of CM Punk and realizing it was improvised. He recalled a similar situation during his ECW days when Paul Heyman warned him that Raven was going to start a fight with him at a bar after a show in 1995. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on the moment he hated in WWE: Unreal: “I’ll tell you the one thing I hated, when the writer pushed CM Punk, and then they showed Seth Rollins and CM Punk. I thought, not that that was real, I thought that was kind of ad libbed … When I saw the writer push Punk, she didn’t physically push him, but she got in his face. I was just like, ‘That’s a weird conversation,’ and then, oh, wait, [I realized] they reenacted it. And then that’s why I was just like [sighs], ‘Why?'”

On how the ECW Originals would improvise fights at bars in the 1990s: “There’s people who are hanging out with wrestlers and him and people are trying to break it up. I am pushing everybody away. We don’t even tell the wrestlers that are there. Pitbull Anthony, he’s trying to break it up because he’s friends with both of us. I beat up Raven; I literally throw him down a flight of steps and I busted open his eye. He cuts a promo, and we got to go because the cops are coming. We get in the car and we drive away. That’s how we did things.”

WWE: Unreal, featuring CM Punk, is streaming now on Netflix.