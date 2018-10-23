wrestling / News
Various News: Tommy Dreamer‘s Top 5 Moments In Impact Wrestling, Defiant Wrestling’s Refuse To Lose Preview, New ROH Match Announced
– Impact Wrestling posted the following video on YouTube of Tommy Dreamer’s top 5 most innovative and violent moments within the company…
– Defiant Wrestling posted the following video today…
Martin Kirby and Joe Hendry will finally settle the score at Refuse To Lose. Who will say “I Quit”? Watch LIVE on https://access.wearedefiant.com, or be there in person on November 7 with tickets via https://wearedefiant.com/tickets #WeAreDefiant #RefuseToLose #Wrestling
– ROH announced the following match today…
IWGP US Title Match at #GlobalWars: Toronto!@CodyRhodes (c) vs @trentylocks
Streaming LIVE for #HonorClub!
Sun Nov 11 – 7e/4p
Tix: https://t.co/FVwI70JxU9
Info: https://t.co/l1HqGtEONj pic.twitter.com/cM3qVy7Au6
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 23, 2018