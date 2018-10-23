Quantcast

 

Various News: Tommy Dreamer‘s Top 5 Moments In Impact Wrestling, Defiant Wrestling’s Refuse To Lose Preview, New ROH Match Announced

October 23, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Tommy Dreamer What! Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling posted the following video on YouTube of Tommy Dreamer’s top 5 most innovative and violent moments within the company…

– Defiant Wrestling posted the following video today…

Martin Kirby and Joe Hendry will finally settle the score at Refuse To Lose. Who will say “I Quit”? Watch LIVE on https://access.wearedefiant.com, or be there in person on November 7 with tickets via https://wearedefiant.com/tickets #WeAreDefiant #RefuseToLose #Wrestling

– ROH announced the following match today…

