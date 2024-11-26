Tommy Fury Says He Looks Forward To Possibly Climbing Through The WWE Ropes

Tommy Fury attended the WWE live tour in England.

The undefeated boxer released a vlog (per Fightful) where he teased a potential crossover to the world of pro wrestling.

“That is a night at the WWE complete. All the wrestlers showing love. Big ups to Randy Orton. Absolutely amazing guy. Big ups to Cody Rhodes. All of them. Gunther. Thank you to WWE for showing us such appreciation and I look forward to possibly climbing through them ropes one day, who knows. It’s been a great night.”