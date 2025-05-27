Tomohiko Hashimoto Taking Hiatus Due To Cancer Return

Tomohiko Hashimoto says that he is taking a hiatus from the ring as he deals with the return of liver cancer. Yahoo! Japan reports that Hashimoto he is taking a leave of absence after his A-TEAM promotion has their show on June 22nd.

The article notes that Hashimoto was diagnosed with liver cancer in September 2024 and received radiofrequency ablation treatment in November. The cancer went into remission and he returned to the ring, but he underwent an examination this month and found that the cancer has returned. His doctor told him it would be difficult to treat with Wester medicine, which was confirmed by a second opinion. He will be taken a hiatus after the June 22nd show, where he is working a tag team match alongside Raiden and Kazu Shibano against Shuji Ishikawa, MIKAMI, and Thanomsak Toba.

Hashimoto said, “I will definitely come back to the ring after curing my illness with oriental medicine. I also have one more singles match with (Kazuyuki) Fujita and a goal to get revenge on, so please wait for me.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Hashimoto.