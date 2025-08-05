Tomohiko Hashimoto Passes Away After Battle With Cancer

A-TEAM founder Tomohiko Hashimoto has passed away. The Japanese promotion posted to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that Hashimoto, who founded the company in 2017, passed on Tuesday morning at 7:55 local time. The full announcement reads:

“Tomohiko Hashimoto passed away peacefully on August 5, 2025, at 7:55 AM. We express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported him. We will provide further updates in due course, but for now, please forgive us for sharing this news.”

The cause of death was not noted as you can see. Hashimoto announced a hiatus from his duties with the company after his liver cancer, which was first diagnosed in September of 2024 and went into remission in November following radiofrequency ablation treatment, had returned. Hashimoto began his hiatus after the company’s June 22nd show, which he worked a tag match at.

During his 25 year wrestling career, Hashimoto worked for a number of Japanese wrestling companies including DDT Pro from 2000 through 2006. He was a former three-time KO-D Tag Team Champion, the co-winner of the 2000 DDT Tag League with Koichiro Kimura, and a former FMW World Street Fight 6-Man Tag Team Champion with W*ING Kanemura and Raijin Yaguchi.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Hashimoto.