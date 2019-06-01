Tomohiro Ishii, Jeff Cobb Set For Opening Day of G1 Climax 29

– Two more stars are set for the G1 Climax 29 opening day. NJPW announced on Friday that Tomohiro Ishii and Jeff Cobb are set for the event, which takes place on July 6th in Dallas, Texas.

The two join the already-announced EVIL, SANADA, Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito, Jay White, and Jushin Thunder Liger for the event, which will kick off this year’s G1 Climax. Tickets are currently available via Ticketmaster.