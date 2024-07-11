wrestling / News
Tomohiro Ishii To Remain With AEW Through The Summer
In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that NJPW wrestler Tomohiro Ishii will remain with AEW through the summer. Ishii is not in the G1 Climax tournament for the first time since 2012, freeing him up for this excursion.
Khan wrote: “It’s so great having @njpwglobal all-time legend Tomohiro Ishii here in AEW on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT! We love having Ishii here + now he’s going to stay here in @AEW with us for the rest of summer 2024! AEW is on fire right now! Thank you all + God bless you all!”
