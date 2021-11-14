wrestling / News
Tomohiro Ishii Set to Make AEW Debut, Teaming With Orange Cassidy on Dynamite
– As previously reported, it was announced during the AEW Full Gear Buy-In that Orange Cassidy would be bringing in a partner from the NJPW Chaos Faction to team with him against The Butcher and The Blade on next week’s AEW Dynamite. It’s now official that NJPW veteran Tomohiro Ishii will be teaming with Cassidy for the matchup.
Here’s the updated lineup for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT:
* Orange Cassidy and Tomohiro Ishii vs. The Butcher & The Blade
* TBS Title Tournament Quarterfinals: Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida
* The Acclaimed vs. Dante Martin & Lio Rush
#AEWDynamite LIVE THIS WEDNESDAY on TNT:
–@orangecassidy & #NJPW's @brimfulofstone v #TheButcher & @BladeofBuffalo
-TBS Title Tourney: @NylaRoseBeast v @shidahikaru
–#TheAcclaimed v @lucha_angel1/@TheLionelGreen pic.twitter.com/T2pntFAihy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
