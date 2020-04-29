wrestling / News

Tomorrow Is The Last Day To Buy Special AEW Charity Shirts

April 29, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Last month, AEW released new shirts for Chris Jericho, Cody and Dustin Rhodes to help the relief effort in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Pro Wrestling Tees has announced that tomorrow is the last day for you to purchase the shirts, which have already raised $23,000 for the cause.

