Tomorrow Is The Last Day To Buy Special AEW Charity Shirts
April 29, 2020 | Posted by
Last month, AEW released new shirts for Chris Jericho, Cody and Dustin Rhodes to help the relief effort in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Pro Wrestling Tees has announced that tomorrow is the last day for you to purchase the shirts, which have already raised $23,000 for the cause.
