Tomorrow’s AEW Dark: Elevation Lineup: Lance Archer vs. Fuego Del Sol, Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue

– AEW has announced seven matchups for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. The new episode debuts at 7:00 pm eT on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the AEW Dark: Elevation lineup for tomorrow:

* Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Jay Lethal vs. Jora Johl

* Lance Archer vs. Fuego Del Sol

* Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Chaos Project

* Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Willow Nightingale

* Nyla Rose, Diamante, and Emi Sakura vs. LMK, Kayla Sparks and Paris Van Dale