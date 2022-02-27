wrestling / News

Tomorrow’s AEW Dark: Elevation Lineup: Lance Archer vs. Fuego Del Sol, Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue

February 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark Elevation - Lance Archer vs. Fuego Del Sol Image Credit: AEW

– AEW has announced seven matchups for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. The new episode debuts at 7:00 pm eT on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the AEW Dark: Elevation lineup for tomorrow:

* Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Jay Lethal vs. Jora Johl
* Lance Archer vs. Fuego Del Sol
* Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Chaos Project
* Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Willow Nightingale
* Nyla Rose, Diamante, and Emi Sakura vs. LMK, Kayla Sparks and Paris Van Dale

